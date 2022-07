Raymond Toney shares one more episode The Colorado Howl, from KDUR in Durango. Then, residents of a mobile home park in Gunnison were recently without water for most of the day. The three wells that supply their water are unreliable. They’ve been speaking up for years without result. Now a few Gunnison residents are working on an initiative to address equity in water issues. Stephanie Maltarich reports for the Headwaters series.