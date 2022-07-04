© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 4, 2022

Published July 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
Madelyn Beck
Mountain West News Bureau
The State Hospital South in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Access to labor and employment standards can be inconsistent for guest workers coming to the U.S. to do farm and ranch work. A local advocacy organization is making great strides to remedy that. Kate Redmond has more.

FEATURE (3:03)

The pandemic wreaked havoc in many nursing homes and prisons. State psychiatric hospitals say they controlled COVID-19 a lot better, though there are some notable exceptions. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.

FEATURE (4:23)

Colorado has two state-run psychiatric facilities. At Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo, the state reported one COVID-related death after discharge and 138 infections affecting 130 patients. The Denver facility, called Colorado Mental Health Institute Fort Logan, reported zero deaths and 16 infections affecting 15 patients.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
