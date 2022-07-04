KVNF Regional Newscast: July 4, 2022

Access to labor and employment standards can be inconsistent for guest workers coming to the U.S. to do farm and ranch work. A local advocacy organization is making great strides to remedy that. Kate Redmond has more.

The pandemic wreaked havoc in many nursing homes and prisons. State psychiatric hospitals say they controlled COVID-19 a lot better, though there are some notable exceptions. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.

Colorado has two state-run psychiatric facilities. At Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo, the state reported one COVID-related death after discharge and 138 infections affecting 130 patients. The Denver facility, called Colorado Mental Health Institute Fort Logan, reported zero deaths and 16 infections affecting 15 patients.