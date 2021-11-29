-
Compassion Part IV
This week on Local Motion, we learn more about threat assessment and suicide prevention, and get an update on the co-responder program. Gavin Dahl speaks…
Part III: Compassion
Governor Polis releases $40B budget proposal'I Matter' program will offer Colorado kids 3 free mental health counseling sessionsColorado Supreme Court…
Today we look at mindfully approaching social change.
Mindfully finding your sanctuary anywhere you are.
A mindful look into how we avoid what we really need, because we're afraid to feel our emotions.
This week Gavin Dahl speaks with KVNF host and mindfulness coach Erin Easton and Montrose Recreation Center fitness leader John Wagner about the Whole…
This week we take a look at keeping our boat afloat by staying calm and steady.
If you give and continue to give, you become richer and richer all the time. Richer in terms of happiness and well-being.