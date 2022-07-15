© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 15, 2022

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:16 AM MDT
Sen. Michael Bennet speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate on July 13, 2022.

Part one of Gavin Dahl's interview with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet centers on his new SMART Community Policing Act, plus successful efforts to fund Colorado Wildfire Risk Reduction, resilient forests, coal mine methane capture, and renewable energy.

KVNF Regional Newscast Michael BennetCo-ResponderWildfiresMethane CaptureRenewable EnergyCORE Act
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
