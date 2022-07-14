© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 14, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:48 AM MDT
Governor Jared Polis speaks at Peninsula Park on Lake San Cristobal in Hinsdale County on July 13, 2022.

The Delta County Independent’s newest reporter Frank Witowski reports in this week’s paper that construction to transform the old City Market in Delta into a new location for the library is expected to start in the next 30 days. Tracy Ihnot from the library district told the paper bids for the intergovernmental project came in higher than expected and the city, county and library, quote, “are all prepared to move forward with the project despite the additional cost.” Originally estimated to cost about 3 million, the winning bid from Stryker and Company came in at about 4.3 million dollars.

The Ouray County Plaindealer reports Ouray Silver Mines has been placed into receivership after its parent company defaulted on a loan that was intended to relaunch production at the Revenue-Virginius Mine. A Ouray County district court judge granted a motion from Mercuria Energy Group to appoint a receiver to take control of the property and its assets. The future of the mine is now in question.

Paonia town attorney Jeff Conklin announced his impending resignation at the June 23rd council meeting. The North Fork Merchant Herald reports the town is losing its attorney for the second time in just six months. Bo Nerlin quit around the first of the year. Thomas Wills writes, quote, although neither attorney gave specific reasons it is reasonable to assume their decision came at least partially as a result of chaos within the council. Mayor Mary Bachran asked Conklin to stay on long enough for the town to hire a new attorney and he reportedly agreed.

And the Grand Junction Sentinel reports a third suspect has been arrested in connection to the failed attempt by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to undermine 2020 election results. Former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself in to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Monday after an arrest affidavit was issued against her on felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant. Charles Ashby reports those charges are similar to what’s included in a 13-count grand jury indictment against Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley. Tina Peters’ shenanigans have cost taxpayers well over 1 million dollars to date.

Colorado’s mountain resort towns are seeing the pros and cons of attracting America’s wealthiest residents. Eric Galatas has more.

SPOT (2:00)

Governor Jared Polis stopped just outside Lake City in remote Hinsdale County Wednesday to visit Peninsula Park on Lake San Cristobal. Laura Palmisano reports.

FEATURE (3:45)

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
