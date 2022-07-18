© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 18, 2022

Published July 18, 2022 at 8:09 AM MDT
BennetKVNF.jpeg
Olivia Bercow
/
Sen. Michael Bennet speaks to KVNF's Gavin Dahl by phone on July 13, 2022.

Part two of Gavin Dah's interview with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) focuses on the controversial Supreme Court decisions overturning Roe v. Wade and undermining the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to limit pollution and protect public health. Bennet also comments on threats to democracy and building an economy that works for everyone.

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Michael BennetReproductive RightsAbortion RightsEPAU.S. Supreme CourtAmerican Democracy
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He worked for KVNF from July 2020 to July 2022. He won awards and recognition for his KVNF reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • United States Senate Floor.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 15, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Part one of Gavin Dahl's interview with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet centers on his new SMART Community Policing Act, plus successful efforts to fund Colorado Wildfire Risk Reduction, resilient forests, coal mine methane capture, and renewable energy.