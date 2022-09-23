KVNF Regional Newscast: September 22, 2022

Montrose will host its first Culture Fest celebrating its diverse community. The event will be held this Saturday at The Ute Indian Museum. Mountain Harvest Festival kicks off today in Paonia beginning at six o’clock with Harvest of Voices at the Blue Sage Center. The fall time event wraps up on Sunday at four o’clock in the town park. Traveling to fall festivals in an electric car just got easier, as the Biden Administration recently approved 35 state electric vehicle plans–five of which are in our region.