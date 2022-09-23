© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 22, 2022

Published September 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT
Lisa Young
EV Charging Station at the Hotchkiss/Crawford Museum

Montrose will host its first Culture Fest celebrating its diverse community. The event will be held this Saturday at The Ute Indian Museum. Mountain Harvest Festival kicks off today in Paonia beginning at six o’clock with Harvest of Voices at the Blue Sage Center. The fall time event wraps up on Sunday at four o’clock in the town park. Traveling to fall festivals in an electric car just got easier, as the Biden Administration recently approved 35 state electric vehicle plans–five of which are in our region.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
