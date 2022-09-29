© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 29, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
DeltaPride.LisaYoungphoto.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF

The first annual Delta Pride celebration held at Cleland Park last Saturday was filled with anticipation, excitement and raw emotions. The one day event billed “Unapologetically relevant” began with a recognition of the Ute Land, a Pride March around numerous vendor tents, two Drag performances and a Mexican food truck. Several Delta Police officers mixed and mingled among the crowd ensuring a safe space for the large gathering.

Paonia’s Town Clerk resigned following months of criticism, reports the Delta County Independent. Corinne Ferguson, who also served as town administrator, said she will depart at the end of the year. The board recently separated the dual position to relieve her workload. Ferguson offered her resignation at the last town meeting after a board member said she should “go through ethics training.”

As the Colorado River dries up, our region is searching for ways to prop up to the water supply. Some are looking to the ocean. In one proposal, Arizona would pay for a new facility across the border in Mexico, in exchange for some of the country’s Colorado River water.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Pride ParadeColorado RiverPaonia Town Clerk
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young