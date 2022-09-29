KVNF Regional Newscast: September 29, 2022

The first annual Delta Pride celebration held at Cleland Park last Saturday was filled with anticipation, excitement and raw emotions. The one day event billed “Unapologetically relevant” began with a recognition of the Ute Land, a Pride March around numerous vendor tents, two Drag performances and a Mexican food truck. Several Delta Police officers mixed and mingled among the crowd ensuring a safe space for the large gathering.

Paonia’s Town Clerk resigned following months of criticism, reports the Delta County Independent. Corinne Ferguson, who also served as town administrator, said she will depart at the end of the year. The board recently separated the dual position to relieve her workload. Ferguson offered her resignation at the last town meeting after a board member said she should “go through ethics training.”

As the Colorado River dries up, our region is searching for ways to prop up to the water supply. Some are looking to the ocean. In one proposal, Arizona would pay for a new facility across the border in Mexico, in exchange for some of the country’s Colorado River water.