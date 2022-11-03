KVNF Regional Newscast: November 3, 2022

Delta County Commissioners approved an estimated $1 million dollars to upgrade the county’s 9-1-1 communication system, reports the Delta County Independent.

Emergency Manager Kris Stewart told Commissioners that CenturyLink and Motorola recommend providers upgrade their systems every five years. The county’s last upgrade was seven years ago. Estimated cost for the 9-1-1 phone upgrade is around $300,000 and the price for the radio technology upgrade is nearly $600,000 plus the cost of installation and other services.

A preliminary permit for Xcel Energy was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ahead of a feasibility study for a hydropower facility in Unaweep Canyon, reports the Daily Sentinel. The permit does not allow the utility to build the project, but only to complete a study including where it would be located and allowing public comment on the project. Among other plans, the project calls for a 19-mile long pipeline from the Gunnison River near Whitewater, along with a pump station. The public can comment on the proposed project on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website.

The 2022 midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday, November 8th. A Native political organization is endorsing thirty one native candidates running for office, reports For Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Clark Adomaitis. Despite the rise in health insurance costs, some Coloradans will still be able to get financial assistance to lower the price they pay, reports Eric Galatas.

Some states in our region and around the U-S are restricting abortions. Now, efforts are underway to connect women with abortion medications – a dose of two pills that can be taken at home. A mobile clinic is operating along Colorado’s border, so women from out-of-state can pick up the pills, reports KUNC’s Leigh Paterson reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

KVNF Regional Newscasts will now air Monday through Friday at 8 in the morning and again at 5:50 in the evening on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.