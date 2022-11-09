KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2022

As of 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 the Colorado Secretary of State’s office reported the following initial election results with 61 of 64 counties completed and nearly 50% of Colorado voters voting in the mid-term election.

United States Senator Michael Bennet retains his seat with a 12 point win over challenger Joe O’Dea. Governor Jared Polis will return to a second term defeating Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl by 17 points. Democrats will also retain the Secretary of State; Treasure and Attorney General offices as Jenna Griswold, Dave Young and Phil Weiser turn back their respective Republican challengers.

The race many are watching across the nation in CD 3 shows challenger Adam Frisch with a slight lead over incumbent Lauren Boebert. The difference in the race is a mere 5,000 votes in favor of the Aspen businessman. CD8 is another tight race with Democrat Yadira Caraveo just ahead of Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer by 3,451 votes.

Democrat incumbents in CD1 and CD2 won overwhelmingly as Diana DeGette outpaced her Republican challenger grabbing nearly 80% of the vote. And Democrat incumbent Joe Neguse turned back Republican challenger Marshall Dawson with nearly 70% of the vote; CD4 and CD5 went to the incumbent Republicans Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn respectively. And CD6 and CD7 show Democratic wins as Jason Crow and Brittney Petterson remain ahead of their Republican challengers.

Amendments D and E look to pass while Amendment F - changing charitable gaming rules is being defeated two-to-one. Three Propositions concerning alcohol in the state are currently on the losing end… as Prop 124 which allows the number of liquor store licenses to increase was soundly defeated by 26 points; Prop 125 allowing the sale of wine in grocery store and convenient stores is nearly tied with NO votes slightly ahead by roughly 6,000 votes and Prop 126 allowing for third party alcohol deliveries is losing by roughly 5 points.

For more state and county results log onto govoteColorado.gov. KVNF will have more local election results tomorrow and Friday.

Twenty-seven tribes have ancestral ties to Yellowstone National Park. But until this year, many Indigenous people haven’t felt welcome or included at the park. Now, as part of the park’s 150th anniversary, it hosted a celebration of the Indigenous presence for the first time.

