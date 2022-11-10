KVNF Regional Newscast: November10, 2022

Representative Matt Soper defeated Democrat AliceMarie Slaven-Edmond for House District 54. Soper gained nearly 74% of the vote in the district. In House District 58 incumbent Marc Catlin of Montrose defeated Democrat Kevin Kuns by 11 percentage points. Grand Junction Republican businessman Rick Taggart soundly defeated Democrat Damon Davis for House District 55 in Mesa County by 26 percentage points.

Delta County voters approved Ballot Measure 5B with nearly 55% in favor. The measure extends a bond issue for Delta County Joint School District 50J. Eligible Montrose County voters approved the measure, while eligible voters in Gunnison County turned down the bond issue.

Hotchkiss approved Ballot Measure 2A allowing for retail and medical marijuana businesses within the city limits. Gunnison voters turned down a ballot initiative to raise taxes by $1.4 million dollars for the purpose of rehabilitating streets and infrastructure. Eligible voters in Montrose County turned down a ballot measure to raise the mill levy up to 4.5mills for the Olathe Rural Fire Protection District.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is seeing peak numbers of RSV for the month of October. Wildfire season has stretched longer and become more damaging in our region. Now researchers are exploring whether the soil can be restored to health – so it can support plant life.

