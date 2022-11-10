© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November10, 2022

Published November 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Lisa Young
KVNF
Kevin Kuns speaks during his campaign visit to Delta County. Kuns lost his bid for House District 58

Representative Matt Soper defeated Democrat AliceMarie Slaven-Edmond for House District 54. Soper gained nearly 74% of the vote in the district. In House District 58 incumbent Marc Catlin of Montrose defeated Democrat Kevin Kuns by 11 percentage points. Grand Junction Republican businessman Rick Taggart soundly defeated Democrat Damon Davis for House District 55 in Mesa County by 26 percentage points.

Delta County voters approved Ballot Measure 5B with nearly 55% in favor. The measure extends a bond issue for Delta County Joint School District 50J. Eligible Montrose County voters approved the measure, while eligible voters in Gunnison County turned down the bond issue.

Hotchkiss approved Ballot Measure 2A allowing for retail and medical marijuana businesses within the city limits. Gunnison voters turned down a ballot initiative to raise taxes by $1.4 million dollars for the purpose of rehabilitating streets and infrastructure. Eligible voters in Montrose County turned down a ballot measure to raise the mill levy up to 4.5mills for the Olathe Rural Fire Protection District.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is seeing peak numbers of RSV for the month of October. Wildfire season has stretched longer and become more damaging in our region. Now researchers are exploring whether the soil can be restored to health – so it can support plant life.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Monday through Friday at 8 in the morning and again at 5:50 in the evening on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 ElectionRep. Matt SoperDelta County School DistrictHotchkissMontrose, COChildren's Hospital Colorado
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
