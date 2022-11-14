KVNF Regional Newscast: November 14, 2022

As of Friday, incumbent Lauren Boebert pulled ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch of Aspen. The tally on the Secretary of State’s website showed Boebert leading Frisch by 1,122 votes. While a mandatory recount would be triggered if the vote is .5% or less, Secretary of State Jena Griswold told a major news outlet that official results could take up to “a couple of weeks.” Safety net clinics in Colorado are working to stem the tide of opiate overdoses. City water providers from all over the mountain west put their drinking water to the test at a recent event in Colorado. Spoiler alert: the winner for best tasting water is located in the northwest edge of our listening area.