KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Lisa Young
KVNF
Residents and guests enjoy a holiday meal at Crossroads Senior Living in Delta, Colorado

Last Saturday, Lisa Young joined the holiday festivities at Crossroads Senior Living in Delta. It was a special time for residents, staff and their families to enjoy time together around brightly decorated tables for a special meal and conversation.

On Monday, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet urged his colleagues to act on the agricultural workforce labor crisis affecting family farms and ranches in Colorado and across the nation.

Federal climate experts published an interactive map looking at the probabilities of where it might be snowing–or not–on Christmas Day.

Coloradans can now testify before lawmakers without hours of travel or leaving the comfort of their homes.

As we close out the year we hope you’ll consider a donation to your Mountain Grown Community radio station. A Year-end gift of $60 or more will get you a snazzy 2023 Calendar featuring the pets of KVNF. Sustaining members can request a complimentary calendar by going to kvnf.org

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Senior CitizensSenator Michael BennetChristmas
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young