KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2022

Last Saturday, Lisa Young joined the holiday festivities at Crossroads Senior Living in Delta. It was a special time for residents, staff and their families to enjoy time together around brightly decorated tables for a special meal and conversation.

On Monday, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet urged his colleagues to act on the agricultural workforce labor crisis affecting family farms and ranches in Colorado and across the nation.

Federal climate experts published an interactive map looking at the probabilities of where it might be snowing–or not–on Christmas Day.

Coloradans can now testify before lawmakers without hours of travel or leaving the comfort of their homes.

As we close out the year we hope you’ll consider a donation to your Mountain Grown Community radio station. A Year-end gift of $60 or more will get you a snazzy 2023 Calendar featuring the pets of KVNF. Sustaining members can request a complimentary calendar by going to kvnf.org

