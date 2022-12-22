© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 22, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Photo Courtesy of History Colorado

The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado's history. On Nov. 29, 1864, a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho were attacked by U.S. troops despite being promised protection by the military. On that day, more than 230 indigenous women, children, and elders were slaughtered. Northern Arapaho tribal member and Carbondale resident Kate Collin's great great grandmother survived the massacre. In a recent op-ed in the Sopris Sun, Collins writes about her ancestor and about the new History Colorado exhibit that commemorates the Sand Creek Massacre. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us this interesting interview.

Two women who were sexually assaulted and filmed by a male nurse while at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction are suing the hospital, reports the Denver Post. According to a lawsuit filed earlier this week in Mesa County District Court. Christopher Lambros sexually assaulted the women while they were both unconscious and under his care. The lawsuit alleges that the hospital, part of SCL Health, failed to properly supervise Lambros or stop his misconduct.

Great Outdoors Colorado has given a total of $5.7 million dollars in grants to fund 33 projects across the state. Locally, North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation District received just over $30,000 to prepare sites for future trail construction and maintenance at the Paonia K-8 School and River Park, Crossroads Park, and the future site of the Miners Trail at the Delta County Fairgrounds. GOCO supports community access to the outdoors, purchasing land and stewardship.

