KVNF Regional Newscast: December 23, 2022

Beginning January 3rd, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. In a follow-up story from Dec. 16, Lisa Young spoke with John Livingston, Southwest Region Public Information Officer for CPW about the new pass.

A human skull and other partial human remains were discovered by Delta City staff at Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent.

Delta Information Officer Casey Dukeman said in an email to the DCI that “Both individuals have likely been deceased for over 100 yrs…and will require further scientific scrutiny to determine ethnicity.”

Asbestos abatement work at Centennial Middle School in Montrose is expected to take place during the 2023 summer, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The projected cost of the work is just over $26,000. The cost excludes any unforeseen conditions present during the abatement process.

The city of Ouray may raise its daily pass, punch pass and membership rates for the Hot Springs Pool and Fitness Center this spring, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. If agreed upon, pool membership rates for locals would rise by 10% and 25% for non-residents, daily prices and punch passes would also increase.