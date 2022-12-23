© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 23, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 23, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Colorado Parks & Wildlife introduces the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass available to Colorado Residents beginning January 2023

Beginning January 3rd, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. In a follow-up story from Dec. 16, Lisa Young spoke with John Livingston, Southwest Region Public Information Officer for CPW about the new pass.

A human skull and other partial human remains were discovered by Delta City staff at Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent.
Delta Information Officer Casey Dukeman said in an email to the DCI that “Both individuals have likely been deceased for over 100 yrs…and will require further scientific scrutiny to determine ethnicity.”

Asbestos abatement work at Centennial Middle School in Montrose is expected to take place during the 2023 summer, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The projected cost of the work is just over $26,000. The cost excludes any unforeseen conditions present during the abatement process.

The city of Ouray may raise its daily pass, punch pass and membership rates for the Hot Springs Pool and Fitness Center this spring, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. If agreed upon, pool membership rates for locals would rise by 10% and 25% for non-residents, daily prices and punch passes would also increase.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
