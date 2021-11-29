Centennial Middle School

© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 1, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Little Blue Creek Canyon worker Ricardo Batista died Tuesday when a huge rock fell on his excavatorMCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson now says mascot…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: June 18, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    Montrose Indians, Centennial Braves to change mascots by end of next school yearCOVID made it more difficult to count low-income kidsFederal Court rules…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 5, 2020
    Gavin Dahl
    Prop 113 (National Popular Vote) and Prop 114 (Wolf Reintroduction) passedCOVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing in 587 Colorado schools, jails, health…
    Local Schools Bring In Experts To Teach Kids About Money
    Many states require students be taught financial literacy. However, Colorado is one of the few that also tests on it. To help students learn, some schools…