KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 6, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Lisa Young
Grand Mesa Lodge

The Interior Department is spending nearly 85-million-dollars to help communities in the West tackle challenges brought on by drought. According to the most recent Colorado SNOWTEL report, the Gunnison River Basin is at 139% of normal with they Yampa and White River Basin at 150% of normal.

The first snow system of the new year brought in varying amounts of snow fall. Higher elevation did better with Silverton - 13.5 inches and Monarch Pass - 10 inches. Durango and Cedaredge reported 5 inches, and surprisingly Telluride reported only an inch and a half of snow. Earlier this week Grand Mesa Lodge reported 10. 5 inches in a 24 hour period.

The 2022 mid-term elections weren’t the best for Colorado Republicans as Democrats retained top state positions and once again took the majority in both houses. In our final report from Rep. Matt Soper, he talks about the party’s losses and what that means for the upcoming legislative session which gets underway Monday.

KVNF Regional Newscast Rep. Matt SoperDroughtsnow
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young