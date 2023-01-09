© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 9, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline, reports the Colorado Newsline.

Delta County Commissioners approved a budget request by its Human Services Department last month to nearly triple the amount of pay case managers were receiving for working a week of on-call shifts, reports the Delta County Independent.

Last October, concerns about racial intolerance among administrative staff at the City of Durango led to the resignation of 4 members of the city’s Community Relations Commission. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D looked into the past and future of the commission.

Lisa Young
