Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

-
Hotchkiss accepts Baker Ranches bid for Fire Mountain Canal shares, puts Overland Ditch shares out for new bidsPaonia in Motion virtual input gathering…
-
Colorado uses an online tool called the COVID-19 dial to track the spread of the virus across the state. It rates counties on a six-color scale. Green is…
-
The Town of Paonia mailed notices to residents last week about lead exceeding permitted levels at a handful of specific sample sites. The results of the…
-
Cigarette sales in Colorado are up for the first time in nearly a decade.The decline in cigarette sales started in 2004. That’s when Colorado voters…
-
Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. In Colorado, it kills more people than HIV, illegal drug use, alcohol, motor…
-
A discussion about Paonia’s budget for next yearColorado ranks highest in the nation for physical activityJoe Cocker car auction won by Grand Junction…
-
USA Pro Challenge draws financial support in Grand JunctionMesa County woman gets 30 years in toddler’s deathState’s top health official requests funding…
-
A significant increase in syphilis cases in Colorado has health officials concerned.Between January and July of last year, there were 164 early stage…
-
A program to provide long acting reversible contraceptives to low-income women has been funded for another year. About a dozen health and community...
-
Despite state lawmakers failing to pass a bill to fund the effort, a program to provide long acting reversible birth control to young, low-income women...