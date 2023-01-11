© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Jason Bechtel via Flickr (CC BY-NC)
/

Delta County Sheriff’s Office and multiple assisting agencies continue searching for missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips who was last seen about three weeks ago, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

Hundreds of lives were possibly saved last week. The Delta Police Department seized 123 suspected fentanyl pills from a shoplifter at Clubb's Variety Store in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent. In response to the growing concern about drugs and crime, the Delta Police Department will host a town hall event at 6pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bill Heddles Recreation Center. the Colorado River basin is off to a snowy start.

January measurements show snowpack is above average for this time of year. That’s good news for the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River.

Lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
