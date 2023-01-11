KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2023

Delta County Sheriff’s Office and multiple assisting agencies continue searching for missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips who was last seen about three weeks ago, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

Hundreds of lives were possibly saved last week. The Delta Police Department seized 123 suspected fentanyl pills from a shoplifter at Clubb's Variety Store in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent. In response to the growing concern about drugs and crime, the Delta Police Department will host a town hall event at 6pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bill Heddles Recreation Center. the Colorado River basin is off to a snowy start.

January measurements show snowpack is above average for this time of year. That’s good news for the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River.

Lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and the Senate.