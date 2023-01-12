© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 12, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Delta County School District 50J

Colorado state Rep.Tracey Bernett resigned from her lawmaking position on the eve of the 2023 legislative session. Bernett, a Democrat, is facing criminal charges that she lied about her residence to run for re-election, reports the Colorado Newsline. Bernett rented an apartment in Louisville in the newly-drawn House District 12, however, there was no evidence that she actually lived in the apartment but only used it to qualify for elective office.

Colorado and many school districts in the state saw higher graduation rates for the class of 2022 than before the pandemic, reports Chalkbeat. However, the dropout rate also increased to its highest level in four years. Delta County 50J’s 2022 graduation rate was 84% with a dropout rate of 3%. While neighboring Montrose County RE-1 J's 2022 graduation rate was 73.9% with a dropout rate of 2.3%.

Governor Jared Polis was sworn in yesterday. Sales of cannabis in Colorado have been steadily declining. Denver’s City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance this week to make it easier for workers there to recover stolen wages.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
