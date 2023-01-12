KVNF Regional Newscast: January 12, 2023

Colorado state Rep.Tracey Bernett resigned from her lawmaking position on the eve of the 2023 legislative session. Bernett, a Democrat, is facing criminal charges that she lied about her residence to run for re-election, reports the Colorado Newsline. Bernett rented an apartment in Louisville in the newly-drawn House District 12, however, there was no evidence that she actually lived in the apartment but only used it to qualify for elective office.

Colorado and many school districts in the state saw higher graduation rates for the class of 2022 than before the pandemic, reports Chalkbeat. However, the dropout rate also increased to its highest level in four years. Delta County 50J’s 2022 graduation rate was 84% with a dropout rate of 3%. While neighboring Montrose County RE-1 J's 2022 graduation rate was 73.9% with a dropout rate of 2.3%.

Governor Jared Polis was sworn in yesterday. Sales of cannabis in Colorado have been steadily declining. Denver’s City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance this week to make it easier for workers there to recover stolen wages.