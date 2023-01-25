© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST
Town Paonia.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Grand Avenue in Paonia, Colorado

A Montrose man is accused of fatally shooting an older man at a Sherwood Drive home early on Monday, reported the Montrose Daily Press. Elijah James Johnson, 25, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old man.

Montrose County School District elementary schools now have a set of student bikes, along with teacher bikes and helmets, according to the district. Delta police encouraged community members to begin a neighborhood watch in a town hall earlier this month, reports the Delta County Independent.

Silent Taps-Paonia’s Ongoing Water Moratorium airs tonight at 6:00 p.m. on Local Motion and re-airs again on Saturday at 10 AM.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast City of MontroseDelta Police DepartmentPaonia Community
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young