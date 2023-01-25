KVNF Regional Newscast: January 25, 2023

A Montrose man is accused of fatally shooting an older man at a Sherwood Drive home early on Monday, reported the Montrose Daily Press. Elijah James Johnson, 25, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old man.

Montrose County School District elementary schools now have a set of student bikes, along with teacher bikes and helmets, according to the district. Delta police encouraged community members to begin a neighborhood watch in a town hall earlier this month, reports the Delta County Independent.

Silent Taps-Paonia’s Ongoing Water Moratorium airs tonight at 6:00 p.m. on Local Motion and re-airs again on Saturday at 10 AM.

