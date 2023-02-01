KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2023

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened on Tuesday after a semi-truck accident closed both lanes around 11:15 a.m. Monday. CDOT worked throughout the day and into the night to clear the wreckage from a semi-truck that crashed on the snow-slick highway and crashed through the westbound guardrail. The cab made contact with the lower eastbound lanes. This was the third crash in the canyon involving a semi-truck in four days that has resulted in the closure of I-70 through the canyon.

The Hispanic Affairs Project in Montrose received a major nod from the Community Resource Center, recently reports the Montrose Daily Press. The non-profit was awarded the Community Trailblazer Award during its annual “State of the Sector” event.

All four-year-olds and some three-year-olds in Colorado are now eligible for free preschool. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Maeve Conran spoke with Ann Schimke of Chalkbeat Colorado about the program which has just opened up for enrollment.