KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
GLENWOODACCIDENT.jpg
COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
/
A semi-tractor trailer straddles the barrier between the westbound and eastbound lanes after sliding out of control on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened on Tuesday after a semi-truck accident closed both lanes around 11:15 a.m. Monday. CDOT worked throughout the day and into the night to clear the wreckage from a semi-truck that crashed on the snow-slick highway and crashed through the westbound guardrail. The cab made contact with the lower eastbound lanes. This was the third crash in the canyon involving a semi-truck in four days that has resulted in the closure of I-70 through the canyon.

The Hispanic Affairs Project in Montrose received a major nod from the Community Resource Center, recently reports the Montrose Daily Press. The non-profit was awarded the Community Trailblazer Award during its annual “State of the Sector” event.

All four-year-olds and some three-year-olds in Colorado are now eligible for free preschool. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Maeve Conran spoke with Ann Schimke of Chalkbeat Colorado about the program which has just opened up for enrollment.

KVNF Regional Newscast CDOTRMCR Hispanic Affairs Project
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
