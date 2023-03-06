KVNF Regional Newscast: March 6, 2023

The town of Paonia may purchase the former Paonia High School building, reports the Delta County Independent. The building located at 218 Fourth Street is sparking discussion around opportunities for the town, including affordable housing or a new town hall. Mayor Mary Bachran said that if the town owned the property, it could develop it how they saw fit without being at the mercy of the buyer. If purchased, the school would have to agree to hold the land until the fall of 2024, at which time the town could use budgeted funds.

Ridgway may condemn a piece of private property to create a pathway for students to access Ridgway Secondary School from the River Park subdivision. While students have long been using the path as an unauthorized shortcut, the move would establish a safer and more direct path, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The path is currently blocked by a fence, and marked with three signs enforcing the barrier. To accomplish this, town staff are pursuing easement rights to the property and negotiating with the owner to create an official trail. If negotiations are unsuccessful, the town may pursue condemnation.

Lawmakers across our region are searching for solutions to widespread teacher shortages. Educators reported high rates of burnout and anxiety during the pandemic. So much so that more than half of them say they’re ready to quit the profession earlier than they had expected, according to the National Educators Association.

As follow up to last week's reporting on Delta County's land use code public hearing, KVNF'S Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes.