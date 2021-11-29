Paonia High School

-
This week on Local Motion, Gavin Dahl interviews three women doing public service media work in Colorado, photojournalist and educator Abby Harrison,…
Town of Paonia approves new pot shop ordinanceColorado Sun & National Trust for Local News purchase chain of 24 Front Range newspapersLuke Runyon reports…
Investigation into sexual misconduct at Colorado Judiciary criticized for opacityColorado House passes bill penalizing owners who fail to report lost or…
Arbol Farm Market moving to Paonia Town ParkTaneal Mautz of Paonia High & Adam Smith of Hotchkiss High awarded Daniels scholarships911 system upgrades may…
Colorado's COVID death toll surpasses 6,000, as 90% of teachers have received first dose of vaccineHigh winds destroyed tipis at Ute Museum in…
When High School football games start Friday, Montrose won't allow public, Paonia willFox Theater in Montrose closing indefinitely due to movie release…
Colorado lawmakers in US House react to impeachment hearingState to receive federal land it's been owed since statehoodCity of Montrose approves first…
New study reveals health risks for those living within 2,000 feet of fracking wellsWildfire update: small blazes flare up on Grand Mesa, also outside of…
Colorado veterans petition Senator Cory Gardner to protect Camp HalePaonia Eagles win second consecutive 2A state baseball titleMiller, Seriani, Schopp…
State patrol recording casts doubt on lawmaker's storyBill at statehouse would help Coloradans pay surprise medical feesScience symposium at Paonia High…