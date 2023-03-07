KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2023

In Part 2 of our reporting on the Delta County Land Use process, Commissioner Don Suppes talks about complaints against Delta County Planning Director Carl Holm and process for the land use code going forward.

Hundreds of high school students marched on the State Capitol last Friday to demand action against gun violence. Capitol Coverage Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports the demonstration follows the killing of one of their classmates.

Delta High School Speech and Debate is celebrating victory over 36 schools at the 4A state championship in Colorado Springs. Students competed February 24th and 25th against more than 400 participants. State champions are Morgan Farmer for poetry and Shayla Curtis for program of oral interpretation.

Montrose Regional Airport took over the lead as the most-traveled airport on the western slope in 2022, according to the airport. The airport reported a 20 percent increase from 2021 with over 460 thousand passengers last year. Montrose Regional Airport is entering the final phases of a $37 million terminal expansion and remodel project with an estimated completion in early fall.

