KVNF Regional Newscast: March 24, 2023

KVNF celebrated live on air this Wednesday afternoon as the station met its Reimage Radio Spring Drive goal of $62 thousand dollars. General Manager Ashley Krest thanked donors who made the goal a reality. The station received over 500 individual donations during the two week long fundraising campaign.

Delta County Commissioners decided not to remove Planning Commissioner Victoria Turner for alleged non-performance of duty and misconduct. During Tuesday’s meeting there was no formal indication given by Chairman Wendell Koontz that a public hearing was taking place. Following discussion by the board, Commissioner Mike Lane made a motion to remove Turner. The motion died for lack of a second. For now Turner remains on the Planning Commission.