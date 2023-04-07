© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 7, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Colorado Farm & Food Alliance
North Fork Valley delegation. Navy Steps, Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

A group from Delta and Gunnison County’s North Fork Valley recently visited leaders and law makers in Washington DC where they made an appeal for rural climate and conservation action.

In meetings with Sen. Michael Bennet, the office of Sen. John Hickenlooper, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the White House Council on Environmental Quality, and Colorado congressional offices - the group made its case for protecting the lands, water, wildlife, and rural economy of the region by addressing climate change, and acting to protect and restore public lands and regional watershed health.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Pete Kolbenschlag, executive director for Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, about a recent trip to Washington DC ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill.

Veterans in our region have an opportunity to learn about health care enrollment, VA Benefits, Vet Programs and more next week. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is hosting a Veteran’s Resource Tour beginning at 10 am Wednesday, April 12th at the Bill Heedles Rec Center in Delta.

KVNF is looking for more local ag stories for our Farm Friday segment. If you have something you think our listeners would like to know about e-mail news@kvnf.org. Please put “farm news” in the subject line.

KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA)Delta County Joint School District 50JOuray ColoradoColorado veterans
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
