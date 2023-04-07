KVNF Regional Newscast: April 7, 2023

A group from Delta and Gunnison County’s North Fork Valley recently visited leaders and law makers in Washington DC where they made an appeal for rural climate and conservation action.

In meetings with Sen. Michael Bennet, the office of Sen. John Hickenlooper, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the White House Council on Environmental Quality, and Colorado congressional offices - the group made its case for protecting the lands, water, wildlife, and rural economy of the region by addressing climate change, and acting to protect and restore public lands and regional watershed health.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Pete Kolbenschlag, executive director for Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, about a recent trip to Washington DC ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill.

Veterans in our region have an opportunity to learn about health care enrollment, VA Benefits, Vet Programs and more next week. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is hosting a Veteran’s Resource Tour beginning at 10 am Wednesday, April 12th at the Bill Heedles Rec Center in Delta.

KVNF is looking for more local ag stories for our Farm Friday segment. If you have something you think our listeners would like to know about e-mail news@kvnf.org. Please put “farm news” in the subject line.

