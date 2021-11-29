Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA)

-
A major road improvement project in Ridgway is set to start next week.The project includes widening State Highway 62 through the town and adding a turn…
The death of a local homeless man due to exposure was a wake-up call for some in Delta County. "We knew that if we didn’t step up and start helping these…
On this episode of Local Motion, we’ll hear from Governor John Hickenlooper and members of his cabinet who spoke at a forum in Montrose last month. First,…
A lack of access to high-speed internet is an issue for rural communities in western Colorado. Local leaders say it hinders economic development.Governor…
Region 10 received $5.2 million grant from the state to develop better broadband access on the Western Slope. The funds come from the Colorado Department…
The state collects severance taxes from companies that extract nonrenewable resources in Colorado. Some of this money goes to communities in the form of…
Severance taxes are a vital source of funding for communities across Colorado. This tax applies to revenue the state collects from mining and energy…
More than $34 million in grants from the state will go to local communities for public improvement projects.Forty communities across the state received…
NewscastDOLA money for Western Slope set to end soonProgram trains veterans in solar energy instillationVA relaxes rule on ‘40 mile radius’Capitol…
A Colorado Senate bill introduced last week aims to help rural communities during times of economic crisis. SB15-036 seeks to give emergency assistance…