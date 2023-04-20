© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 20, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:53 AM MDT
NancyBall_LWV_.jpg
Lisa Young/KVNF
/
Nancy Ball, Membership Chairperson for the Uncompahgre League of Women Voters.

Montrose City Council voted no to a state senate bill that aims to remedy the housing crisis in Colorado, according to a city news release. The bill, which the city calls unprecedented and irresponsible, would place mandates over local land use decisions normally under the authority of local governments. For example, local governments would be banned from construction of accessory dwelling units, duplexes, triplexes and townhomes in bigger cities like Denver. They would no longer be allowed to restrict zoning to only single-family housing in areas but would need to allow the construction of middle housing. The bill would also block municipalities from regulating how many unrelated people can live in the same home, open the door for the creation of more manufactured homes, limit the power of homeowners’ associations to restrict housing and more. In its press release, the city said it prides itself on having modern policies and procedures to govern land uses and that one of its top, ongoing priorities is working with developers to bring a more attainable housing supply into the Montrose market. Newly appointed mayor Barbara Bynum said that creating new laws that take control away from local communities is not the way to get that done.

KVNF's Cassie Knust speaks with Matt Jenkins, spokesperson for Montrose County School District. Jenkins about the district’s threat reporting option, Safe2Tell, after hearing about the death of a 17-year old in Aurora who was shot over the weekend during a house party. Police said the shooting happened about late Sunday evening when the victim was showing his friend how to disassemble a handgun. The friend's gun fired and struck the victim in the chest. Safe2Tell is an anonymous online reporting tool that students, families and community members can use if they suspect a threat or incident might occur.

For over 100 years the League of Women Voters has remained a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. KVNF’s Lisa Young met with one local league in our region during its first in-person meeting since the pandemic.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Safe2TellLeague of Women VotersColorado Affordable Housing
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust