KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 5, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Uncompahgre River

Delta County officials remind residents to exercise caution around creeks and rivers as the banks can be unstable and you could fall into the fast moving waters. Delta County Road & Bridge and local municipalities with the assistance of law enforcement are conducting routine patrols of city and county bridges as well as CDOT bridges. Delta County residents who observe log jams or other significant debris build up on bridges are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-874-2015 so public works can be dispatched to assess the situation and work to remove the debris.

Last week, Colorado governor Jared Polis signed the Consumer Right to Repair Agricultural Equipment bill into state law. Starting January 1, 2024, manufacturers of agricultural equipment will be legally required to provide consumers with anything they need in order to make their own repairs.

Five cooperative members will be on the upcoming ballot for DMEA’s 2023 Board of Directors Election. Three of the nine seats are up for election, DMEA members will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at two upcoming Candidate Forums. In Montrose County Wednesday, May 10 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. At CMU-Montrose, Cascade Hall. In Delta County on Wednesday, May 10 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we learn that more of us are choosing not to go to a brick n sticks restaurant to eat, but instead enjoy going to an eatery on wheels. As reported on earlier this week, food truck business development will eventually be a part of the Olathe Innovation Center. The center in Olathe is a joint venture with Region 10, Montrose County, Delta County, the town of Olathe and several other partners.

Lisa Young
