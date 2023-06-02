© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. It should be back up by Friday, June 2. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 2, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
CDOT crews working at CO Hwy 133
CDOT
/
KVNF
CDOT crews working at CO Hwy 133

CDOT announced early Thursday morning that it will end its free commuter shuttle service on Highway 133 between Paonia and Carbondale on Friday, June 2 due to low ridership.

Delta Police and Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly reported a bomb located somewhere inside Delta Health.

On today’s Farm Friday we take a look at a well over two-decade process that has culminated in the recent opening of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility – the nation’s premiere animal health research site.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast CDOTKVNF's Farm Friday
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young