The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 9, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Arbol Farmers Market at Paonia Town Park
Arbol Farmers Market Facebook
/
KVNF
Arbol Farmers Market at Paonia Town Park

On today's KVNF Farm Friday Lisa Young interviews Alicia Michelsen about the weekly Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, Colorado. The market got its start at the Arbol Farm on Lamborn Mesa during the COVID-19 pandemic but later moved to the town park.

The popular market is open on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and features tons of local produce as well as meals and entertainment.

Paonia's Arbol Farmers Market market serves the North Fork Valley and beyond - connecting local food with local people, strengthening the viability of local agriculture, and increasing community health from the soil up - The Learning Council.

The market features local organic produce, herbs, fruit, eggs, honey, meat, farm fresh products, artisan goods, and more. SNAP Benefits are available with additional Double Up Bucks.

For more information contact The Learning Council at 970.433.5852

*Disclaimer: KVNF is a sponsor of the Arbol Farmers Market

Arbol Farmers Market
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
