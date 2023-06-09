KVNF Regional Newscast: June 9, 2023

On today's KVNF Farm Friday Lisa Young interviews Alicia Michelsen about the weekly Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, Colorado. The market got its start at the Arbol Farm on Lamborn Mesa during the COVID-19 pandemic but later moved to the town park.

The popular market is open on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and features tons of local produce as well as meals and entertainment.

Paonia's Arbol Farmers Market market serves the North Fork Valley and beyond - connecting local food with local people, strengthening the viability of local agriculture, and increasing community health from the soil up - The Learning Council.

The market features local organic produce, herbs, fruit, eggs, honey, meat, farm fresh products, artisan goods, and more. SNAP Benefits are available with additional Double Up Bucks.

For more information contact The Learning Council at 970.433.5852

*Disclaimer: KVNF is a sponsor of the Arbol Farmers Market

