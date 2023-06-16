© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 16, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published June 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF FARM FRIDA
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF FARM FRIDA

On today’s Farm Friday we join USDA reporter Gary Crawford for “The Bugs of Summer” on Agriculture USA to find out the best way to deal with summer time bugs.

A woman was jailed for a crash that closed down westbound traffic on U.S. 50 last week, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The incident left the driver Erin Root with injuries, along with others involved in the collision. The crash happened north of Montrose at U.S. 50 and Jay Jay Road, backing up traffic for nearly two hours.

While progress is being made on Colorado Highway 133 with an anticipated soft reopening next week, Gunnison County is reporting that popular Kebler Pass has sustained major damage due to runoff and IS NOT passable by vehicle. Officials say Kebler Pass will remain CLOSED until repairs can be made and the road is rebuilt.

