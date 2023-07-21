KVNF Regional Newscast: July 21, 2023

The town of Paonia has a new town administrator. Stefen Wynn was sworn at the last town council meeting. The new administrator was immediately faced with ongoing issues at the town’s water treatment plant. Citizens were once again asked to watch their water consumption until an issue with a cleaning filter can be resolved.

Wynn is also facing backlash from a number of businesses on Grand Avenue concerning the American flags posted by the American Legion for the 4th of July holiday. Business owners say the flags are usually removed after the holiday. Wynn told KVNF that he would need to research the matter. This is an ongoing story and KVNF will follow up next week.

Remodel work on the old Delta Library Branch, transforming it into a new Sheriff's Office, will be getting underway soon. The new Delta Library Branch now located at Sixth Street opened on Wednesday.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Commissioner Don Suppes on what’s happening at the Old Carnegie Library Building. Suppes says the county would like to start the remodel-expansion on the detention center by early 2024.

On today’s Farm Friday, a new report from the Labor Department has some encouraging news about retail food prices.