NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 21, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
TAMIE MECK
/
KVNF
Town of Paonia Deupty Clerk Amanda Mojarro administers the swearing in of new town Administrator Stefen Wynn at the July 11 meeting of the Board of Trustees. Wynn replaces Leslie Klusmire, who served as interim administrator since Nov. 7.

The town of Paonia has a new town administrator. Stefen Wynn was sworn at the last town council meeting. The new administrator was immediately faced with ongoing issues at the town’s water treatment plant. Citizens were once again asked to watch their water consumption until an issue with a cleaning filter can be resolved.

Wynn is also facing backlash from a number of businesses on Grand Avenue concerning the American flags posted by the American Legion for the 4th of July holiday. Business owners say the flags are usually removed after the holiday. Wynn told KVNF that he would need to research the matter. This is an ongoing story and KVNF will follow up next week.

Remodel work on the old Delta Library Branch, transforming it into a new Sheriff's Office, will be getting underway soon. The new Delta Library Branch now located at Sixth Street opened on Wednesday.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Commissioner Don Suppes on what’s happening at the Old Carnegie Library Building. Suppes says the county would like to start the remodel-expansion on the detention center by early 2024.

You can hear the entire interview with Commissioner Don Suppes at kvnf.org. Go to the News Tab and scroll down to KVNF Stories.

On today’s Farm Friday, a new report from the Labor Department has some encouraging news about retail food prices.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young