KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2023

On today's Regional Newscast, we feature Richie White a camp host at Ward Lake Campground on Grand Mesa. White talks about his day-to-day job and how he "tumbled" into becoming a camp host.

We also hear from USDA's Gary Crawford on how the USDA is making more investments in protecting communities from wildfires.

Megan Hess, the former owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, is making headlines again. Hess is appealing her 20-year sentence for mail fraud related to human remains, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The deadline for her appeal submission has been pushed to August 23rd.

The Hotchkiss Board of Trustees gave the green light to a 3 percent salary raise for town employees, reports the Delta County Independent. The town’s deputy clerk noted that the pay increase aligns with the state's recommendations.

The 25th annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival gets underway Saturday August 5th. Events are held at the Olathe Community Park/Sweet Corn Park, on the south end of town just off U.S. Highway 50. The festival officially gets underway at 10:30 am with the national anthem and opening remarks from Olathe Mayor Rob Smith.