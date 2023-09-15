© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 15, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published September 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Cedaredge Community Gardens
1 of 4  — 20230906_143644.jpg
Cedaredge Community Gardens Association in Cedaredge, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dea Jacobson - President of Cedaredge Community Gardens Association
2 of 4  — 20230906_143839.jpg
Dea Jacobson - President of Cedaredge Community Gardens Association
Lisa Young / KVNF
Raspberries transplanted from the Pea Green area
3 of 4  — 20230906_150028.jpg
Raspberries transplanted from the Pea Green area
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dea Jacobson picks fresh produce from the Cedaredge Community Gardens in Cedaredge, Colorado
4 of 4  — 20230906_151220.jpg
Dea Jacobson picks fresh produce from the Cedaredge Community Gardens in Cedaredge, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF

On today's KVNF Farm Friday I share a recent visit to the Cedaredge Community Gardens located just a few blocks from the Food Town Grocery Story in an area called High Country Park. Dea Jacobson, president of the garden association, takes listeners on a tour.

To learn more, check out Cedaredge Community Garden on Facebook where you can find out how to get involved. Also, to take the entire audio tour of the garden and view photos head over to the News tab and scroll down to KVNF Stories.

The Crawford and Hotchkiss libraries will reopen next week after a temporary closing of both libraries in August. Crawford Library will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 6pm beginning Tuesday, September 19th. The Hotchkiss Library will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, September 20th.

Patrons of the libraries will have an opportunity to get more information on the future of the library district during the Library District Meeting scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday September 20th at the Hotchkiss Library.

National Voter Registration Day on September 20th. You can register to vote by going to your County Clerk and Recorder’s office or website OR by the Secretary of States’ site … GOVOTECOLORADO dot GOV OR through the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411 dot org website.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayCedaredge Community Gardens AssociationDelta County Library DistrictUncompahgre Valley League of Women Voters
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young