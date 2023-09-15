KVNF Regional Newscast: September 15, 2023

On today's KVNF Farm Friday I share a recent visit to the Cedaredge Community Gardens located just a few blocks from the Food Town Grocery Story in an area called High Country Park. Dea Jacobson, president of the garden association, takes listeners on a tour.

To learn more, check out Cedaredge Community Garden on Facebook where you can find out how to get involved. Also, to take the entire audio tour of the garden and view photos head over to the News tab and scroll down to KVNF Stories.

The Crawford and Hotchkiss libraries will reopen next week after a temporary closing of both libraries in August. Crawford Library will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 6pm beginning Tuesday, September 19th. The Hotchkiss Library will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, September 20th.

Patrons of the libraries will have an opportunity to get more information on the future of the library district during the Library District Meeting scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday September 20th at the Hotchkiss Library.

National Voter Registration Day on September 20th. You can register to vote by going to your County Clerk and Recorder’s office or website OR by the Secretary of States’ site … GOVOTECOLORADO dot GOV OR through the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411 dot org website.