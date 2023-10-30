KVNF Regional Newscast: October 30, 2023

Today begins the first day that county’s must have the minimum number of required voter service and polling centers open for the November 7, 2023 Coordinated Election.

Tomorrow is the first day that the minimum required number of drop boxes must be opened in your county.

You can also vote in-person on November 7, 2023 beginning at 7:00 am. All ballots must be received by your county clerk by 7:00 p.m. that night. However, ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7:00 pm on election day and received by the close of business on the 8th day after the election. Contact the county clerk’s office in your county for more information.

Wildfire season is intensifying, and sometimes firefighters find themselves outclassed by the size and speed of the fires they fight. Some entrepreneurs see technology as the solution. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Dylan Simard reports.

From fire we go to water issues in the state. The federal government has released a new draft management plan for the Colorado River over the next few years. KUNC’s Alex Hager explains, the document accounts for last year’s wet winter.

The Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University is hosting the 12th annual Upper Colorado River 2023 Water Forum. Today and tomorrow at CMU in Grand Junction. Information is available online.

Grey wolves are one of the most controversial animals in the West. And how you can manage the species depends on where you’re standing. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports from one area where that friction is a part of daily life.