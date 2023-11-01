KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2023

The 14th Amendment disqualification trial against Donald Trump continues in Denver. A group of Colorado voters are attempting to remove the former president from the 2024 ballot, citing his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump’s lawyers say the case is “anti-democratic” and an attempt to end the GOP frontrunners' campaign without giving voters a say. Challengers say the case is necessary to ensure that an ineligible candidate is off the ballot. The judge in the case wants to issue a decision by Thanksgiving. Many expect the decision to be appealed no matter which side wins.

January 5, 2024 is the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the names and party affiliations of the candidates to be placed on the March 5th Presidential Primary Election ballot.

Looking at our current Coordinated Election, KVNF recently reported that Ready Colorado, a political non-profit with a history of backing conservative school board candidates throughout the state, has provided campaign support to four Montrose school board candidates.

In an update KVNF has learned that Ready Colorado has shelled out over $25,000 toward campaign mailers supporting Neisha Balleck, Charli Oswald, Dawn Shieldt and Ted Valerio.

Ready Colorado has a history of supporting candidates who stand in favor of school choice in terms of funding. KVNF previously reported that two separate mailer batches went out, totaling just over $16,000. According to TRACER, the state’s tracking system for Colorado candidates, four batches of support mailers have been mailed to date.

There are11 school board candidates between Montrose and Delta Counties on the November 7th election ballot.

In a preview of this week’s Local Motion airing tonight at 6pm and again Saturday morning at 10am, KVNF’s Cassie Knust speaks with Tom West, who currently serves on the board, faces Charli Oswald for the District D seat.

On October 24, Ute Mountain Ute tribal election officials certified the re-election of Lyndreth Wall to the tribal council. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports.