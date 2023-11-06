KVNF Regional Newscast: November 6, 2023

Tomorrow is election day, ballots are due by 7 PM!

Beginning the week of November 13 the Delta County Library District will be adding one additional day to each of the North Fork Valley libraries.

Crawford Library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am-6pm.

Hotchkiss Library will be open Monday and Wednesdays 10am-6pm.

Paonia Library will be open Wednesday through Friday 10am-6pm, and on Saturdays 10am-4pm.



Montrose County School District RE-1J is one of four school districts across the country to be recognized as a 2023 Fall “Lighthouse System” by The School Superintendents Association. The four districts will be honored during a ceremony this February during the Learning 2025 luncheon at The School Superintendent’s National Conference on Education in San Diego.

The deadline is approaching for the Colorado River Drought Task Force to submit recommendations for state-level policy solutions to tackle the ongoing water crisis in the state. The task force is a result of legislation that was passed at the Colorado legislature this year.

Dylan Roberts, of Eagle County, represents Colorado’s Eighth Senate District co-sponsored the bill. Roberts says the task force has been holding meetings around the state hearing from different stakeholders including Tribal communities.

That report will go back to state legislators who will draft policies in next year’s legislative session. The Colorado River Drought Task Force will meet on November 9 in Glenwood Springs, virtually on November 16 and in Denver on December 7. Members of the public can attend and submit comments.

Election Day is fast tomorrow, and many Coloradans are still wondering about Proposition HH, a complex ballot measure with implications for TABOR refunds and property tax bills. The ballot measure has been the subject of much discussion — and some confusion.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O’s Gavin McGough spoke with state Senate President Steve Fenberg to parse the details one more time.