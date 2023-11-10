KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10, 2023

Olathe looks to be the next small town in our area to allow the sale of retail and medical marijuana. Measures 2B and 2C — which respectively impose a 5% excise tax on the sale of retail marijuana products, and allow retail and medical shops to be established are poised to pass pending certification. Language in Measure 2B requires “pot” revenue to go to the Olathe Police Department, transportation infrastructure and parks and recreation.

On today’s Farm Friday we learn about an important graduation taking place today for a number of area ag producers. Cally Hale, CFRT Program Manager for Valley Food Partnership, shares the details with KVNF.

President Biden has launched a nationwide series of rural events to announce investments to revitalize struggling rural communities. USDA’S Gary Crawford has more.

