© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published November 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
KVNF FARM FRIDAY
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF FARM FRIDAY

Olathe looks to be the next small town in our area to allow the sale of retail and medical marijuana. Measures 2B and 2C — which respectively impose a 5% excise tax on the sale of retail marijuana products, and allow retail and medical shops to be established are poised to pass pending certification. Language in Measure 2B requires “pot” revenue to go to the Olathe Police Department, transportation infrastructure and parks and recreation.

On today’s Farm Friday we learn about an important graduation taking place today for a number of area ag producers. Cally Hale, CFRT Program Manager for Valley Food Partnership, shares the details with KVNF.

President Biden has launched a nationwide series of rural events to announce investments to revitalize struggling rural communities. USDA’S Gary Crawford has more.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young