KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2024

The US Supreme Court is in the midst of hearing the 14th Amendment case against former President Donald Trump. The hearing began Thursday…one of the key people standing against the former President is a person with deep roots in the state’s Republican Party. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods has more on the woman behind Trump v Anderson.

Montrose City Councilors voted unanimously to allow staff to apply for a Community Development Block Grant grant on behalf of Volunteers of America. The grant will support construction of additional senior housing in Montrose. If obtained the grant will be used to purchase Rendezvous Apartments, formerly Pavilion Gardens. The property is being redeveloped to provide low-to-middle-income senior housing in Montrose.

The total funding required for the rehabilitation and development of the Rendezvous Apartments is estimated to be $22.7 million. The Montrose County Housing Authority plans to request a CDBG grant in the amount of $2.8 to purchase the apartments. Additional funding commitments from other sources, including state tax credits and private activity bonds will be used to cover the remaining portion of the cost. No matching funds are required for this grant.

The National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District, in partnership with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, is seeking public comments for the Ouray Mixed Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Physical Safety Closures Project. KNVF’s Brody Wilson brings us the story.

On today’s Farm Friday we hear a regional report on alfalfa – which is dried into hay and fed to beef and dairy cattle. The crop requires a lot more water than most crops. Now, researchers are working on new technologies to reduce the amount farmers use. Still, some say allowing them to grow such a thirsty crop in the arid West is the problem. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.