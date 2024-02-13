KVNF Regional Newscast: February 13, 2024

The sport of ice climbing is growing in popularity with festivals and competitions happening in communities around the United States. But by its nature, the sport hasn't always been accessible to everyone. However, as Laura Palmisano with KVNF reports, that is changing. She takes us to the tiny mountain town of Lake City, Colorado to ice climb with a group of adaptive athletes.

For 26 years The Vagina Monologues have been performed in over 140 countries and 48 languages. On February 14th The Vagina Monologues will be performed at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with the show's Director, Natalie Haines.

A manufacturer of outdoor vehicle-based recreation and storage systems - Goose Gear plans to relocate from California, to Grand Junction later this year, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. The company, which builds camping systems and vehicle accessories is slated to create up to 49 jobs over an eight-year period. The company is planning to finalize its relocation in April and hire nine new positions ranging from general shop labor to general office staff.