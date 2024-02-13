© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 13, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Adaptive athlete Derek Riemer ice climbing at the Lake City Ice Park.
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
Adaptive athlete Derek Riemer ice climbing at the Lake City Ice Park.

The sport of ice climbing is growing in popularity with festivals and competitions happening in communities around the United States. But by its nature, the sport hasn't always been accessible to everyone. However, as Laura Palmisano with KVNF reports, that is changing. She takes us to the tiny mountain town of Lake City, Colorado to ice climb with a group of adaptive athletes.

For 26 years The Vagina Monologues have been performed in over 140 countries and 48 languages. On February 14th The Vagina Monologues will be performed at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with the show's Director, Natalie Haines.

A manufacturer of outdoor vehicle-based recreation and storage systems - Goose Gear plans to relocate from California, to Grand Junction later this year, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. The company, which builds camping systems and vehicle accessories is slated to create up to 49 jobs over an eight-year period. The company is planning to finalize its relocation in April and hire nine new positions ranging from general shop labor to general office staff.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Lake CityParadise Theatre
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young