KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2024

A study published in 2020 revealed the suicide rate for farmers, ranchers, and ag managers was 43.7 per 100,000 population, a rate much higher than that of the overall population and the 6th highest rate among occupational groups.

In addition, researchers at the University of Iowa found that farmers, and others in the agricultural trade, had the highest suicide rate of all occupations from 1992 to 2010. The rate was 3.5 times higher than the general population.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday Clinton Wilson, Director of Strategic Initiatives, with Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, talks about AgWell, a program focusing on the mental health of Colorado ag producers.

After a yearlong investigation, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court to block the $24.6 billion proposed merger between Kroger and Albertson. Kroger operates 148 King Soopers and City Market stores and Albertsons operates 105 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state.

According to the lawsuit, the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition between the two companies and consolidate an already heavily concentrated market. The lawsuit also challenges an illegal “no-poach” agreement between the two companies during a 2022 strike when employee movement was a threat to Kroger’s operations.

Republican State Representative Marc Catlin from Montrose announced yesterday that he will run for Senate District 5 on the GOP primary ballot, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Catlin, currently serves in State House District 58.

The four term representative initially planned to leave the legislature due to term limits. However, with the recent announcement that Senator Perry Will would not seek election in District 5, Catlin decided to fill the void. Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum and Cole Buerger, from Glenwood Springs, are running on the Democratic primary ticket.

The remodel project for the Delta County Sheriff’s office which began in late summer 2023 has been completed. The Old Carnegie Library is now home to the Sheriff’s Office and 9-1-1 dispatch center housing administration, support staff, records, victim services, as well as civil, investigations, and patrol divisions.

Another remodel project is currently underway at the Delta County Detention. The ground floor of the detention facility will undergo a remodel to modernize the HVAC, plumbing and overall layout of the facility to bring it up to modern codes starting in March.

Commissioners approved four phases for the facility’s remodeling with North Peak Construction not to exceed $9 million dollars; the county had originally budgeted for $8 million dollars. To hear the entire conversation on the detention remodel cost and plans go to KVNF Stories on our website.

