KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2024

As the lone Democrat in Colorado's Third Congressional District race, Adam Frisch is currently traveling hundreds of miles campaigning in 27 Western and Southern Colorado counties. I sat down with Frisch last week at Doghouse Espresso in Delta for a candid conversation on a bright pink couch. Frisch talked about water, rural mental health challenges and the ongoing energy transition.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will be hosting a Montrose City Council candidate forum on March 12th at City Council Chambers located upstairs at 107 South Cascade Avenue. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the forum will begin at 6pm. City Council District 3 is the only contested race featuring J. David Reed and Bart Larmouth. Running unopposed in District 4 is Dave Frank and running unopposed in the At-Large seat is Judy Ann Files. Municipal elections across the state will take place on Tuesday, April 2nd.