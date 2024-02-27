© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Adam Frisch Campaigning in Delta, Colorado. (From l-r) Jeff Skeels, Debbie Kimball, Adam Frisch and Dea Jacobson
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Adam Frisch Campaigning in Delta, Colorado. (From l-r) Jeff Skeels, Debbie Kimball, Adam Frisch and Dea Jacobson

As the lone Democrat in Colorado's Third Congressional District race, Adam Frisch is currently traveling hundreds of miles campaigning in 27 Western and Southern Colorado counties. I sat down with Frisch last week at Doghouse Espresso in Delta for a candid conversation on a bright pink couch. Frisch talked about water, rural mental health challenges and the ongoing energy transition.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will be hosting a Montrose City Council candidate forum on March 12th at City Council Chambers located upstairs at 107 South Cascade Avenue. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the forum will begin at 6pm. City Council District 3 is the only contested race featuring J. David Reed and Bart Larmouth. Running unopposed in District 4 is Dave Frank and running unopposed in the At-Large seat is Judy Ann Files. Municipal elections across the state will take place on Tuesday, April 2nd.

KVNF Regional Newscast Adam Frisch
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
