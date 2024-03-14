KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2024

Delta Police Department reported a TikTok post threatening a shooting at Delta Middle School on Monday. According to the Delta Police Department, reports of the threats came in through two credible channels. The threat stated that a shooting would take place "sometime before the end of this school year." Later that afternoon, officers identified a juvenile responsible for the threat. Charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

TOP STORY

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announced on Tuesday that he will leave Congress on March 22. Buck, who represents Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, was planning to retire when his current term ends in January 2025. Buck says he plans to stay involved in the political process and spend more time in Colorado with his family, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

Federal law requires that Buck’s vacant seat be filled through a special election. Gov. Jared Polis is responsible for setting the date of the election. Polis was informed of Buck’s decision before he announced it publicly, but cannot schedule the special election within 90 days of the November general election.

A GOP vacancy committee in the Republican-stronghold district will be convened to select the party’s nominee for the special election. Buck refused to endorse a successor. The same process will happen on the Democratic side.

There are a number candidates running for the GOP primary including current CD3 Congresswomen Lauren Boebert. All of the current Republican candidates can seek the GOP nomination for the vacancy election.

State lawmakers have scaled back a bill that would have made it illegal for big-rig truckers to use the passing lane on Interstate 70 through the mountains. The amended version would only put passing-lane restrictions on four specific sections of the highway – Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Vail Pass and Glenwood Canyon.

The Department of Transportation already has truck lane rules in place in those areas, but the bill would give authorities the power to issue tickets for violations. The measure would also double speeding fines for commercial vehicles traveling through Glenwood Canyon.

As the interstate negotiations over Colorado River water continue, a federal commission is acknowledging its trust responsibility to tribes in the Upper Basin. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis reports for K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D.

Last ski season, a record number of skiers and snowboarders visited resorts in the Rocky Mountain region. And most of them were white. Now there’s an effort in Colorado to make snowsports more accessible to everyone and it’s being led by an immigrant from Mexico. KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.