KVNF Regional Newscast: March 15, 2024

Paonia Trustees voted against purchasing the former Vo-Tech school in Paonia, reports the Delta County Independent. The decision came after a tour of the building and community comments during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Following discussion on the matter, Trustee Rick Stelter moved to offer less than the original $1.5 million dollars; that motion died lacking a second on the motion. Stelter then made a second motion to drop the discussion on purchasing the property, which the board supported unanimously.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says she’s not interested in winning a special election to fill the remainder of Congressman Ken Buck’s term. She says she’ll continue her campaign for the general election in November. Buck announced Tuesday he is stepping down on March 22.

Boebert is running to fill his seat next year while she continues to represent Colorado’s third district. Boebert also blasted Governor Jared Polis for scheduling the special election on the same day as the primary election on June 25.

Four members of the Ridgway Town Council have been elected by default, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The default election is the result of not having more candidates than vacant seats and no challengers for currently occupied positions.

Democratic state lawmakers want more enforcement of gun crimes across the state. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports the Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill Wednesday that would expand the jurisdiction of Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday: The Biden administration has announced major actions to enhance integrity and fairness in the food industry and in the banking industry. Gary Crawford has more on this edition of Agriculture USA.