KVNF Regional Newscast: March 26, 2024

The Delta County Sheriff's Office is advising the community about a phone scam in the area. They say citizens are receiving calls from someone pretending to be a Deputy/Sergeant stating they missed a jury summons and have a warrant for their arrest. Citizens are then told to come to the Sheriff's Office with a card to pay to squash the warrant.

The Sheriff's Office reminds the public that it does NOT call people to tell them they have a warrant or request you to pay a fee with a debit or prepaid/gift card for any warrant. Officers say if you receive a call from someone making these claims to hang-up.

Citizens can also call dispatch at 970-874-2015 to verify if the call is legitimate and speak with the deputy who presumably made the call.

Clean Energy Economy for the Region and the Colorado Energy Office will host a free presentation, “Electric Vehicles 101,” at the Paonia Library tonight from 6-7:30 p.m.

The introductory presentation is designed for anyone who is curious about electric vehicles, including those who are considering an EV or a plug-in hybrid for their next vehicle. Attendees will learn about the range of currently available models, the basics of EV charging, cost of ownership, environmental benefits, and tax credits and other incentives. There will be time for questions at the end.

Montrose County Commissioners expressed concerns and skepticism during a briefing from Scott Braden of the Colorado Wildlands Project on a proposal to designate a vast section of the Dolores River Canyon as a National Monument. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more.

We hear from Matt Jenkins, Montrose County School District public information officer, and Lisa Frank's school teacher about the importance of Ag Day taking place today and tomorrow across the school district.