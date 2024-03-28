KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2024

The death of a Delta County woman who vanished last November was ruled accidental, according to the autopsy report released March 13 reports the Delta County Independent.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor says 40 year old - Samantha Bartolo’s death was the result of drug intoxication and exposure to the elements. Although her death was ruled accidental, elements of the case remain suspicious, says Taylor, adding that “investigators continue to work diligently, trying to piece things together.”

The sheriff says he’s uncertain whether a criminal case will develop, however, investigators will conduct interviews and follow up on the circumstances leading up to Bartolo’s disappearance last year. A sheep herder discovered her remains on Feb. 18, in a stand of cedar trees, in a draw west of H75 Road. Bartolo was identified through dental records.

Competition between Grand Junction and Montrose airports continues. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the numbers and comparisons with other larger airports.

Incarcerated Individuals in Delta County Jail will now be able to get replacement photo ID’s through the Colorado Mobile DMV Initiative or DMV2GO.

Just last week, Delta County became the first jail in the state to offer such a service outside of Department of Corrections facilities. Officials say the lack of identification post incarceration is a significant obstacle to accessing crucial services, securing employment, and successfully reintegrating.

State lawmakers are moving forward with a bipartisan bill intended to curb social media’s harmful effects on Colorado kids. Sarah Younggrenn is a Denver-based social worker and school mental health consultant who testified in support of the bill. She said teens don’t have the tools to cope with the social pressure to get attention online.

The bill would require platforms to provide pop-up warnings on social media’s mental and physical health impacts. They would show up when users under eighteen spend more than an hour a day on the platform or log on overnight. A legislative committee approved the bill Monday. It’s headed to the Senate for debate. The bill already passed the House.