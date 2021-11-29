-
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters not cooperating with Secretary of State investigation, Grand Junction Sentinel calls her 'unfit' for officeAce Hardware…
-
Delta County Sheriff's Office seizes 1800 marijuana plants in DeltaBlack Coloradans arrested at twice the rate of whites on pot charges in…
-
Residents threaten civil war if commissioners don't declare Mesa County a constitutional sanctuaryBlack Canyon National Park & Curecanti Rec Area enact…
-
Live grenade removed safely from home in Lake CityDelta staff in discussions about moving library out of historic building so Sheriff's office can move…
-
Hotchkiss Mayor: DCSO not charging for supportMontrose code enforcement officer pepper sprays property ownerMontrose county manager Ken Norris to be paid…
-
This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with reporters Dennis Webb of the Grand Junction Sentinel and Lisa Young of the Delta County…
-
A Delta County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed Paige Schmidt of Austin on FridaySunset Mesa defendants found liable by Montrose District Court JudgeBuyer…
-
Planet Bluegrass announces plans for this year's Telluride Bluegrass FestivalDelta County Sheriff's Department eyes takeover of historic Delta Library…
-
As reportedly drunk Delta Sheriff's Deputy Kent Eddy was removed from a plane at Montrose Airport, he allegedly grabbed the security door and struck a…
-
Delta County Sheriff's office pays campaign violation fineDeputy Secretary of the Interior visited Grand Junction on MondayPitkin County closes indoor…